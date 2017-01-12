Smart Reply now accounts for 10 percent of mobile responses in Google Inbox
Did that last email from your friend about this weekend's plans sound suspiciously canned? Hate to break it to you, but that might've been because it was. A little over a year after Google debuted its Inbox app, the internet giant has revealed that its Smart Reply feature is responsible for an impressive 10 percent of mobile responses sent in the app.Smart Reply, as its name implies, generates replies to incoming messages based on its contents, using artificial intelligence to send back a response so you don't have to.
