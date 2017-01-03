Share on Google Plus
Samsung has refreshed its Notebook 9 series laptops with new design, Intel's latest Kaby Lake processors onboard and more. Along with the new Notebook Odyssey gaming laptops, Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro convertible laptops, Samsung also announced the refreshed Notebook 9-series laptops at CES 2017 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at BGR.in.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec 11
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec 6
|Analog Watchface
|1
|chi lites legacy fund raiser
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|1
|chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi...
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|35
|Google and the news media
|Nov '16
|black bigots suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC