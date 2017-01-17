Share on Google Plus

Vivo V5 Plus with dual-selfie camera to launch in India today; here's how to watch the live stream at 12:30PM Vivo V5 Plus with dual-selfie camera to launch in India today; here's how to watch the live stream at 12:30PM After announcing the device last week, the Vivo V5 Plus is officially launching in India today. The talking point of the V5 Plus is the front-facing dual camera setup along with a bunch of under the hood upgrades.

