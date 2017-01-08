Seven Gadgets That Rode the CES Hype Machine to Disappointment
CES debuted gadget hits like the VCR, CD player and Xbox over the years, but the popular consumer electronics conference also showcases a lot of technology that fails to match the hype. Some of the top flops from 50 years of the Las Vegas show include Digital Audio Tape players, Apple's Newton handheld computer and Atari's Jaguar gaming console.
