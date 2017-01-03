Samsung Debuts Chromebook at CES

Samsung Debuts Chromebook at CES

17 hrs ago Read more: NewsFactor

Google and Samsing have teamed up on a pair of new Chromebooks that made their debut at the CES 2017 taking place in Las Vegas from Jan. 5 through Jan. 8. The new models, the Chromebook Plus and Chromebook Pro, offer 2-in-1 designs that can transform from laptop to tablet form and each offers a 360-degree rotating touchscreen, quad HD screen, built-in digitized pen and a new metal design. Each new model will have 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage and Samsung said the batteries can last up to eight hours.

Chicago, IL

