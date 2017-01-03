Samsung and Google teamed up to make two shape-shifting Chromebooks that run Android apps
Samsung on Wednesday announced a new pair of Chrome OS machines, the Chromebook Plus and the Chromebook Pro, which Google says were designed to better accommodate Android apps from the Google Play store. What that means is they're both convertibles, or "2-in-1s," so their displays can flip around 360 degrees and become a sort of makeshift Android hybrid tablet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec 11
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec 6
|Analog Watchface
|1
|chi lites legacy fund raiser
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|1
|chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi...
|Dec 5
|NEWS
|35
|Google and the news media
|Nov '16
|black bigots suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC