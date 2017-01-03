Samsung and Google teamed up to make ...

Samsung and Google teamed up to make two shape-shifting Chromebooks that run Android apps

Samsung on Wednesday announced a new pair of Chrome OS machines, the Chromebook Plus and the Chromebook Pro, which Google says were designed to better accommodate Android apps from the Google Play store. What that means is they're both convertibles, or "2-in-1s," so their displays can flip around 360 degrees and become a sort of makeshift Android hybrid tablet.

