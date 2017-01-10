SADA Systems, Google's Largest Maps R...

SADA Systems, Google's Largest Maps Reseller, Takes The Plunge Into ISV Territory With New App

SADA Systems , one of Google's largest services partners with a knack for finding itself on the vanguard of cloud-enabled business strategies, has teamed with a civil engineering firm to create a unique solution for managing public infrastructure assets. With its first software product, called Atom , the Los Angeles-based solution provider is expanding its rapidly growing business into the ISV realm, an increasingly prevalent trend in the channel as partners look to differentiate their practices by adding intellectual property to the mix.

