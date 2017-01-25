Ransomware app hosted in Google Play ...

Ransomware app hosted in Google Play infects unsuspecting Android user

18 hrs ago Read more: Ars Technica

Google Play, the official market for Android apps, was caught hosting a ransomware app that infected at least one real-world handset, security researchers said Tuesday. The ransomware was dubbed Charger and was hidden inside an app called EnergyRescue, according to a blog post published by security firm Check Point Software.

