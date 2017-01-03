Pentagon Needs Its Own Google For All Its Data, Says Eric Schmidt
The U.S. military needs an entirely new system for storing and managing data if front-line troops are to be able to find and act on information as easily as any of us can search Google, according to Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Alphabet, legendary Google CEO and chair of the Defense Innovation Advisory Board. Schmidt also chairs the Pentagon's Defense Innovation Advisory Board, a panel of technology giants that includes Jeff Bezos and Neil deGrasse Tyson.
