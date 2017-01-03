OFCCP Sues Google, Seeking Pay Data
On January 4, 2017, the Office of Federal Contractor Compliance Programs sued Google , claiming that the tech giant is illegally withholding information about the compensation it provides its employees. OFCCP seeks the information as part of an ongoing review of Google's compliance with the various equal protection laws enforced by the OFCCP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|7 hr
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Jan 7
|not what we paid for
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec 11
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
|chi lites legacy fund raiser
|Dec '16
|NEWS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC