OFCCP Sues Google, Seeking Pay Data

10 hrs ago

On January 4, 2017, the Office of Federal Contractor Compliance Programs sued Google , claiming that the tech giant is illegally withholding information about the compensation it provides its employees. OFCCP seeks the information as part of an ongoing review of Google's compliance with the various equal protection laws enforced by the OFCCP.

Chicago, IL

