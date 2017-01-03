ODG's AR smartglasses offer a mix of Google Glass, Microsoft's HoloLens

ODG's R-9 and R-8 mixed reality smartglasses are self-contained computers and can be used for AR and VR The new R-8 and R-9 mixed reality smartglasses from Osterhout Design Group are sleek, small, and fit in your pocket. The products show that AR headgear doesn't need to be as big and clunky as Microsoft's HoloLens.

