Nvidia is bringing Google Assistant to your TV
Nvidia's new Shield set-top box will ship with Google Assistant built in, Nvidia announced Wednesday. The company is also making a separate microphone, called the Nvidia Spot, so you can interact with the Assistant outside your living room.
