Nintendo just announced its next big game coming to iPhone and Android
"Super Mario Run," the world-famous plumber's first-ever smartphone game, came to the iPhone first, with Android users still waiting their turn . But " Fire Emblem Heroes ," Nintendo's long-promised and just-announced tactical role-playing game, will launch on both iOS and Android platforms simultaneously on February 2. You can "pre-register" for the game at the Google Play app store now .
