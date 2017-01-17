New Google Smartwatches Made By LG Due February 9th

A new report published today claims that Google has teamed up with LG in a Nexus-like partnership to produce two new smartwatches that are going to be launched next month alongside Android Wear 2.0. The new wearable devices will reportedly be called the LG Watch Sport and LG Watch Style. It was reported earlier today that Android Wear 2.0 release is likely to take place on February 9th .

