New Balance Launches RunIQ As Brand's First Wearable Device Proudly Made By Runners For Runners

RunIQ delivers the perfect combination of the best running features in a stylish accessory that you can wear all day. Specifically designed for runners by runners, RunIQ helps athletes focus on their performance, engineered with Intel Insidei 1 2 featuring a built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, lap button, interval capability, and marathon distance battery life to help you get the most out of your run.

