New Balance Launches RunIQ As Brand's...

New Balance Launches RunIQ As Brand's First Wearable Device Proudly Made By Runners For Runners

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Information Technology

RunIQ delivers the perfect combination of the best running features in a stylish accessory that you can wear all day. Specifically designed for runners by runners, RunIQ helps athletes focus on their performance, engineered with Intel Insidei 1 2 featuring a built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, lap button, interval capability, and marathon distance battery life to help you get the most out of your run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec 26 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec 25 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec 11 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec 6 Analog Watchface 1
chi lites legacy fund raiser Dec 5 NEWS 1
chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi... Dec 5 NEWS 35
Google and the news media Nov '16 black bigots suck 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,633,695

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC