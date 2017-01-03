Mexico's lower house becomes 'Chamber...

Mexico's lower house becomes 'Chamber of Rats' on Google Maps

Read more: Reuters

Pranksters changed the name of Mexico's lower house of Congress to the "Chamber of Rats" on Google Maps on Tuesday in the latest dig at the political class during a testing start to the year for the country's government. The lower house, also known as the Chamber of Deputies, became the "Chamber of Rats", using the Spanish word "rata," which is also slang for thief in Mexico.

