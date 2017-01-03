Low resolution imagery in Google Eart...

Low resolution imagery in Google Earth historical imagery

We have recently had several enquiries or comments pointing out that a lot of the imagery in Google Earth 'historical imagery' is very low resolution and we thought it would be best to do a post explaining it. The low resolution imagery in question is a set of yearly global mosaics of Landsat and Sentinel-2 imagery that Google added to Google Earth in November last year .

