Live NBA is coming to Google's VR platform
NextVR has expanded its NBA virtual reality coverage, now offering it on more than one headset and in countries other than the US. Along with the current Samsung Gear VR offering, you can now catch broadcasts on Google's Daydream platform in Canada, the UK, Germany and Australia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Engadget.
