LG to unveil robots at CES 2017, to challenge Amazon Echo and Google Home
At the ongoing CES 2017 in Las Vegas, LG is all set to unveil new robots which will showcase the company's 'advanced robot technologies' and its innovations in artificial intelligence. The company announced that its "robotic lineup will be able to navigate complex environments and decipher the most efficient and effective path to accomplish tasks".
