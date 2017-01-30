Leaked images reveal the LG Watch Style, Google's first Android Wear 2.0 device
Next week Google is due to release Android Wear 2.0, finally bringing its wearable OS to the masses after several months of delays, but it won't be the most exciting release of the day. Also rumored to be unveiled on Feb. 9 is Google's first foray into wearable hardware, in the form of a watch co-developed with LG.
