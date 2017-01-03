iPhone after 10 years: Google overwhe...

iPhone after 10 years: Google overwhelms the iPhone like Microsoft overwhelmed the Mac

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Network World

In 1991, Harvard Business Review article Computerless Computer Company by Andy Rappaport and Shmuel Halevi explained how Microsoft's PCs overwhelmed Apple's Macs. Most of the article's wisdom would hold true today if applied to Google and Android's domination of the iPhone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
google manipulates search results Jan 7 not what we paid for 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec 26 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec 25 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec 11 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec '16 Analog Watchface 1
chi lites legacy fund raiser Dec '16 NEWS 1
chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi... Dec '16 NEWS 35
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,746 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,540

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC