IoT Automation Service Stringify is Now on Android, Adds Numerous New ...

Stringify , a thoughtful automation service for the Internet of Things , today announced support for Android devices, with the app now available in beta on the Google Play store. The company has also announced several new partner integrations with key players in the consumer IOT space, including IFTTT , Steam , Twitch , Foobot , Smappee and Sengled .

