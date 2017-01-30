Hugo Barra quits Chinese phone maker Xiaomi to return to Silicon Valley
Hugo Barra is returning to Silicon Valley, just over three years after he left Google to help turn Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi into a global company. During Barra's time in Beijing, Xiaomi has grown far beyond its home market with its strategy of selling stylish Android phones on thin profit margins.
