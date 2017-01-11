Huawei woos Amazon's Alexa for the U.S. launch of its Mate 9

Huawei has made a name for itself by partnering with Google on the final Nexus phone and selling affordable, feature-packed handsets in China, but now the company is looking to stand on its own in the U.S. Not only is it finally launching its 6.9-inch Mate 9 phablet to the States, it's bringing along a new friend along for the trip: Alexa. Among the features of the Mate 9-aside from its giant 1080p display-are a 4,000 mAh battery, 5A fast charging through its SuperCharge technology, and a Leica-made dual-lens camera that combines a 12MP standard camera with a 20MP monochrome one to capture more depth and detail.

