How to create mobile-friendly content with Google's AMP
AMP is a Google-backed open-source project that launched last February as an open standard to make it easier for any publisher to have pages load quickly on mobile devices. In an increasingly mobile world, AMP is a tool or open source framework that speeds up browsing when you're using a mobile phone or or tablets.
