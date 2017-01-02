Hackers have a new way to steal your ...

Hackers have a new way to steal your banking login using WhatsApp

2 hrs ago Read more: Boy Genius

Hackers are targeting unsuspecting users with a new type of mobile virus that spreads through legitimate-looking word documents sent via WhatsApp, which could then steal sensitive information from users, including online banking credentials and other data. The WhatsApp con almost certainly targets Android users.

