Hackers have a new way to steal your banking login using WhatsApp
Hackers are targeting unsuspecting users with a new type of mobile virus that spreads through legitimate-looking word documents sent via WhatsApp, which could then steal sensitive information from users, including online banking credentials and other data. The WhatsApp con almost certainly targets Android users.
