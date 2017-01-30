Google's Sergey Brin and Sundar Pichai speak at company...
Google's Sergey Brin and Sundar Pichai speak at company immigration ban rally, while thousands of Googlers take to the streets Google CEO Sundar Pichai and cofounder Sergey Brin addressed crowds of employees rallying against President Trump's immigration ban on Monday, as about 2,000 Google staffers in offices worldwide took to the streets with signs. At least one hundred people outside Google's downtown San Francisco offices took to the streets on Monday afternoon, carrying signs and chanting.
