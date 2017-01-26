Google's New Pixel Smartphone Shines

The Pixel phone, Google's answer to Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Galaxy, is off to a promising start -- but might have done even better had Google managed consumer demand as smartly as the device's sleek design. Although Google hasn't released sales figures, industry researchers say the Pixel [pictured above] has been a hot item since its October debut was greeted with mostly glowing reviews and the biggest marketing blitz in Google's 18-year history.

