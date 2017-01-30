Google's new Instant Tethering featur...

Google's new Instant Tethering feature: Can you get it?

Read more: ComputerWorld

Well, Google is aiming to do away with that frustration, by making it easier than ever to get back online when your Android device loses its connection. But how does it plan to do that? Google...started rolling out a...feature for Android devices that will allow users to remain connected to the internet when their connection is lost...Called Instant Tethering, the feature that is part of Google Play Services 10.2 makes is easier for users to utilize their Android devices as mobile hotspots.

Chicago, IL

