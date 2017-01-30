Google's new Instant Tethering feature: Can you get it?
Well, Google is aiming to do away with that frustration, by making it easier than ever to get back online when your Android device loses its connection. But how does it plan to do that? Google...started rolling out a...feature for Android devices that will allow users to remain connected to the internet when their connection is lost...Called Instant Tethering, the feature that is part of Google Play Services 10.2 makes is easier for users to utilize their Android devices as mobile hotspots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan 13
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan 10
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Jan 7
|not what we paid for
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC