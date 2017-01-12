Google's Moonshots Make Crash Landing

Google's Moonshots Make Crash Landing

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Alphabet , the parent company of Google, has made nearly 200 acquisitions since 2001, according to research firm CB Insights. From YouTube to Android to Google Maps to its latest Pixel device, the company has used acquisitions and investment to either build out existing technology or tackle new business, something that has helped propel the company to its current position of dominance in the world of technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
topix google tries to hide 6 hr nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Tue Farrkahan And Chi... 2
google manipulates search results Jan 7 not what we paid for 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec 26 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec 25 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec '16 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec '16 Analog Watchface 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,943 • Total comments across all topics: 277,869,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC