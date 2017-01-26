Google's Daydream VR platform is now open to all developers
Google has now opened its Daydream platform to developers who'd want to publish a Daydream application on the Play Store. The search giant started accepting applications for the Daydream Access Program in September last year, allowing companies to closely work with more developers to make good content for Daydream.
