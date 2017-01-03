Google's CEO Shared Some Little-Known Personal Facts on a...
On Wednesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai visited his alma mater, IIT-Kharagpur in India. Answering questions from students, Pichai recalled his old school days, shared some thoughtful advice and discussed his hopes for the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec 11
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
|chi lites legacy fund raiser
|Dec '16
|NEWS
|1
|chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi...
|Dec '16
|NEWS
|35
|Google and the news media
|Nov '16
|black bigots suck
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC