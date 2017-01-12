Google Updating Way to Distribute Custom Android Apps in Play Store
New mobile management features will make it easier for enterprises to distribute internally-developed Android apps to users on the Google Play Store Google is updating some features on its Google Play Store so enterprises can more easily use the app to distribute in-house and custom developed Android applications to their employees. Google Play offers a so-called Private Channel feature that lets Google apps administrators host internal Android applications and control access to specific users or groups of users.
