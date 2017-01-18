Google to Buy Twitter's Fabric, Crash...

Google to Buy Twitter's Fabric, Crashlytics Mobile Dev Tools

11 hrs ago Read more: Application Development Trends

Google today announced it's buying Twitter's Fabric development platform, including the popular Crashlytics kit for mobile app analytics. Earlier this month, Fabric shined in a report detailing the top iOS mobile SDKs, in which several of its components -- including Crashlytics -- fared at or near the top in categories such as stability, analytics and app monetization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Application Development Trends.

