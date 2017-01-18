Google to Buy Twitter's Fabric, Crashlytics Mobile Dev Tools
Google today announced it's buying Twitter's Fabric development platform, including the popular Crashlytics kit for mobile app analytics. Earlier this month, Fabric shined in a report detailing the top iOS mobile SDKs, in which several of its components -- including Crashlytics -- fared at or near the top in categories such as stability, analytics and app monetization.
