Google Showing Rich Cards In Over 10% Of Search Results
Rank Ranger, a software based Google tracking tool, posted on Twitter that it seems Google has been displaying more rich cards in the search results since after the new year. They said they now are tracking that on average, 10% of the search queries done have rich card results.
