Google Rolls Out Mobile Intrusive Interstitials Penalty
Google's John Mueller and Gary Illyes have confirmed that intrusive mobile interstitials penalty started rolling out on 10th January 2017. Almost six months ago Google had said it was coming and no it is finally there.
