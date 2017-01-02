Google rolls out carrier billing option to Vodafone, Airtel subscribers
Google has rolled out carrier billing option to two of India's largest telecom operators, making it easier for more Indians to purchase apps, music and other items from marque Google Play Store. Users on Airtel and Vodafone, two carriers with over 460 million subscribers between them, can now pay for their purchases on Google Play using credit on their mobile phone.
