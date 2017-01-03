Google pushes VR with new phones

Google pushes VR with new phones

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Otago Daily Times

Alphabet Inc's Google quickened the pace of its push into virtual and augmented reality this week as its hardware partners announced new devices featuring the company's technology at the CES electronics show in Las Vegas. Google has been trying to position the vast network of smartphones running its Android operating system for virtual and augmented reality, known as VR and AR, fields that many in the technology industry say are poised to go mainstream after years of niche appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec 26 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec 25 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec 11 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec '16 Analog Watchface 1
chi lites legacy fund raiser Dec '16 NEWS 1
chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi... Dec '16 NEWS 35
Google and the news media Nov '16 black bigots suck 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,457 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,824

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC