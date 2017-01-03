Google pushes VR with new phones

Alphabet Inc's Google quickened the pace of its push into virtual and augmented reality this week as its hardware partners announced new devices featuring the company's technology at the CES electronics show in Las Vegas. Google has been trying to position the vast network of smartphones running its Android operating system for virtual and augmented reality, known as VR and AR, fields that many in the technology industry say are poised to go mainstream after years of niche appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.