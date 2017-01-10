Google plugs serious Nexus vulnerability in latest security update
Google's monthly Android security patches are always imperative for whichever phones are able to get them, but the January bundle is of particular importance to Nexus 6 and 6P owners. As spotted by Ars Tehcnica UK, Googe has plugged a "high-severity" exploit in its latest patch that could allow attackers to listen in on calls and steal data.
