Google plugs serious Nexus vulnerabil...

Google plugs serious Nexus vulnerability in latest security update

5 hrs ago

Google's monthly Android security patches are always imperative for whichever phones are able to get them, but the January bundle is of particular importance to Nexus 6 and 6P owners. As spotted by Ars Tehcnica UK, Googe has plugged a "high-severity" exploit in its latest patch that could allow attackers to listen in on calls and steal data.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 34,199 • Total comments across all topics: 277,756,237

