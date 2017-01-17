Google Play store registered 6 billion downloads from India in 2016: Report
A report by analytics firm App Annie says that India's app market grew massively from 3.5 billion downloads in 2015 to over 6 billion in 2016 on Google Play Store. India zipped past the US to become the top country that registered 6 billion downloads from Google's Play Store in 2016, according to analytics firm App Annie.
