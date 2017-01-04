Google plans to get India's 51 million SMBs online with 'Digital Unlocked'
Google just took a major step in its years-long efforts to get more businesses in India to come online and grow on the web. Google CEO Sundar Pichai today announced Digital Unlocked, an initiative through which the company will facilitate training and certification to assist India's 51 million small and medium businesses to embrace digital.
