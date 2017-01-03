Google, Microsoft Bet on Mobile Productivity
This year, the productivity apps and suite space is going to be all about mobility and mobile access. If it's not, you can call me out on it at the end of the year, but that's not going to happen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CMSWire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|google manipulates search results
|12 hr
|not what we paid for
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec 11
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
|chi lites legacy fund raiser
|Dec '16
|NEWS
|1
|chi lites family gang stocked for exposing rasi...
|Dec '16
|NEWS
|35
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC