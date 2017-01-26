Google May Have Sold 1.5M Pixel Phones, Deutsche Bank Says
Google CEO Sundar Pichai praised the Pixel and other hardware, but was short on details about the device's debut. Google CEO Sundar Pichai praised the "new family of beautiful hardware devices" that includes the new Pixel phone , during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call after the close on Thursday.
