Google May Have Sold 1.5M Pixel Phone...

Google May Have Sold 1.5M Pixel Phones, Deutsche Bank Says

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: TheStreet.com

Google CEO Sundar Pichai praised the Pixel and other hardware, but was short on details about the device's debut. Google CEO Sundar Pichai praised the "new family of beautiful hardware devices" that includes the new Pixel phone , during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call after the close on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
topix google tries to hide Jan 13 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan 10 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
google manipulates search results Jan 7 not what we paid for 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec '16 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec '16 Analog Watchface 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,706 • Total comments across all topics: 278,334,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC