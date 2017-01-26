Google Maps Will Let You See How Crowded A Restaurant Is Right Now
Want to dine out, but don't want to wait for a table? Don't worry, Google is here to help. According to Food & Wine , Google Maps will show you how crowded a restaurant is in real time.
