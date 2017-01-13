Google Maps Users Can Now Book and Pa...

Google Maps Users Can Now Book and Pay for an Uber Ride Without Ever Leaving the App

Read more: MacRumors

Google is rolling out an update to Google Maps for iOS that lets users request a ride from Uber without ever having to leave the app. Previously, users of Maps could get a ride cost estimate and start the process of hailing a ride, but would eventually be kicked into the Uber app proper for confirmation and payment.

Chicago, IL

