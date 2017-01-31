Google maps: How to remove YOUR house if you are concerned about privacy

Getty Images/Google MapsGoogle maps: How to remove your home from street view if you are worried about privacyWith one click of a button, anyone around the world can have a close look at your home.Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt famously said those who didn't want their property on Google street view should "just move".But after a backlash, he then rethought his stance, telling the Hollywood Reporter: "I clearly misspoke. If you are worried about street view and want your house removed please contact Google and we will remove it."

