Google Makes Chrome Browser for iOS O...

Google Makes Chrome Browser for iOS Open Source

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MacRumors

Google today announced that the code for Chrome for iOS is being added to its Chromium project and will be available through the company's open-source repository going forward. According to Google, Chrome for iOS was previously kept separate from the rest of the Chromium project because of the "additional complexity" required for the platform, such as the need for the browser to be built using the WebKit rendering engine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacRumors.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Google Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
topix google tries to hide Jan 13 nobody likes demo... 1
Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot... Jan 10 Farrkahan And Chi... 2
google manipulates search results Jan 7 not what we paid for 2
HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever! Dec '16 jspatorico 1
News Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11) Dec '16 reviewrays 2
News Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc... Dec '16 adventureanalog 1
News HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock... Dec '16 Analog Watchface 1
See all Google Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Google Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,323 • Total comments across all topics: 278,447,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC