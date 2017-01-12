Google highlights image of - Fallout 4' to represent Suffolk County

The search engine serves up a large screenshot of what appears to be a scene from the video game "Fallout 4" when users search for terms like "Suffolk County" or "which county is Boston in?" The image on Google links to a Wiki dedicated to the Fallout series, a popular role-playing game set in a ruinous future world, and identifies the scene in the game as the fictional "Suffolk County charter school." The most recent installment of the Fallout series was designed to take place in Massachusetts and featured several real-life landmarks alongside a number of imagined places with state names and symbols.

