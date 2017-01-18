Google Has Been Incorrectly Labeling Straight News Stories As 'Opinion'
Google News, which drives billions of clicks to news outlets monthly, has been mischaracterizing non-opinion news articles from a wide-range of publishers as "opinion." The site told The Daily Caller Wednesday that they don't think this is a big problem and that they will be keeping the tag while Google engineers search for the "root cause" behind the issue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Add your comments below
Google Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|topix google tries to hide
|Jan 13
|nobody likes demo...
|1
|Should Louis Farrkahan help Chi Lites Son Prot...
|Jan 10
|Farrkahan And Chi...
|2
|google manipulates search results
|Jan 7
|not what we paid for
|2
|HELP! 2step verification locked me out forever!
|Dec 26
|jspatorico
|1
|Google Wants To Control Your Home (May '11)
|Dec 25
|reviewrays
|2
|Cortana for iOS, Android now features quick acc...
|Dec '16
|adventureanalog
|1
|HTC One M9 Nougat US rollout begins with unlock...
|Dec '16
|Analog Watchface
|1
Find what you want!
Search Google Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC