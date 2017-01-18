Google Has Been Incorrectly Labeling ...

Google Has Been Incorrectly Labeling Straight News Stories As 'Opinion'

Read more: The Daily Caller

Google News, which drives billions of clicks to news outlets monthly, has been mischaracterizing non-opinion news articles from a wide-range of publishers as "opinion." The site told The Daily Caller Wednesday that they don't think this is a big problem and that they will be keeping the tag while Google engineers search for the "root cause" behind the issue.

Chicago, IL

