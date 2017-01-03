Google finally preps Android 7.1.1 Nougat rollout to Nexus 6; images and OTA files available

A month ago, Google released Android 7.1.1 Nougat , the very latest version of its OS, making it available to many of its Nexus and Pixel devices, along with the General Mobile 4G, an Android One handset. However, while the Nexus 6 was on that list, there was no sign of the update for the device, and it wasn't until last week that Google revealed that a "last-minute bug" was responsible for the delay .

